The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center has new equipment to help rehabilitate more endangered sea turtles. The aquarium is now using Mobile Aquatic Sea Turtle Holding (MASH) units for the first time since the installation of the state-of-the-art systems last summer. The eight portable pools expand the aquarium’s capacity to help sick and injured sea turtles.

Currently, four loggerhead sea turtles rescued from the icy waters off the Massachusetts coast and initially triaged at the New England Aquarium are receiving life-saving care in the new MASH units. A cold-stunning event incapacitated these turtles and more than 1,000 others in the Greater Atlantic Region this winter.

Cold-stunning, a life-threatening response to prolonged exposure to cold water, leaves sea turtles lethargic, unable to swim and vulnerable to hypothermia, malnutrition and infections. These turtles were stranded with low body temperatures and developed pneumonia but are now in stable condition in the new MASH units, thanks to the care provided by The Florida Aquarium’s expert veterinarians and animal care teams. They are expected to remain at The Florida Aquarium Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center for several months before being released back into the Atlantic Ocean.

“These MASH units are a game changer — we can now treat more turtles at one time, ensuring more turtles can recover and return to their natural homes,” said Ashley Riese, Sea Turtle Conservation Program director for The Florida Aquarium. “Every turtle we rehabilitate represents a step forward in conserving this endangered species.”

New Equipment Expands Impact

The MASH units not only expand the Aquarium’s capacity but can also be deployed in the field to assist with sea turtle emergencies, such as mass strandings, making them an invaluable resource for marine life recovery.

Last year, The Florida Aquarium rehabilitated and released more than three dozen sea turtles. With the addition of the versatile MASH units, that number is expected to grow in the years to come.

Florida Drivers Helped Support the MASH Units

The Florida Aquarium’s MASH units were funded through the state’s ‘Helping Sea Turtles Survive’ specialty license plate program, which supports sea turtle research and conservation across Florida. This vital funding highlights the importance of community partnerships in advancing marine conservation efforts.

“By purchasing sea turtle license plates, Floridians are directly contributing to the survival and recovery of these incredible animals,” said Riese. “This project highlights how collective efforts can make a difference in safeguarding sea turtles for future generations.”

For more information about The Florida Aquarium’s conservation efforts, visit www.flaquarium.org.

To note: All sea turtle rehabilitation work conducted by The Florida Aquarium is done with the approval of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) under conditions not harmful to marine turtles and authorized under conservation activities pursuant to FWC MTP-25-179.