The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce proudly reflects on a year of remarkable achievements, growth and community engagement. Throughout the past year, the chamber staff and board of directors have strengthened its mission of fostering business success, advocacy and networking opportunities, resulting in numerous milestones worth celebrating.

The chamber welcomed 75 new members, further expanding its network of businesses that dedicate themselves to driving local economic development. Additionally, the chamber hosted an impressive 60 collaborative events, providing valuable networking opportunities that connect professionals across industries.

A key highlight of the year was the launch of the Government Affairs Forum event, Good Morning Brandon, which received wide media coverage and provided a vital platform for discussions on legislative issues affecting local businesses. Another groundbreaking initiative, Business Builders, a weekly networking event held every Tuesday, was introduced to facilitate regular business connections and growth.

The chamber’s flagship Leadership Brandon Program celebrated an incredible 40 years of cultivating community leaders. This year’s class saw its highest participation in the past three years, reaffirming the program’s significance in shaping future leaders.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster civic engagement, the chamber hosted the largest Candidate Hob Nob in Eastern Hillsborough County, providing residents and business owners an opportunity to meet candidates and discuss key issues impacting the community.

During a challenging hurricane season, the chamber played a crucial role in connecting businesses and the community to essential resources, reinforcing its commitment to community resilience.

Ending the year on a high note, the chamber collaborated to bring the Brandon Parade of Lights, a community holiday parade, which saw 75 dazzling entries and drew several thousand spectators, bringing joy and unity to the Greater Brandon community.

As the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce looks ahead, it remains dedicated to empowering businesses, fostering economic growth and strengthening community ties. With another successful year behind it, the chamber is poised for even greater accomplishments in the year to come.