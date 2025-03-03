AdventHealth and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are excited to announce an inspiring new partnership dedicated to helping families stay healthy, connected and ready to embrace all the wonders the park has to offer.

This partnership also marks the launch of the AdventHealth Little Adventurers, an initiative designed to create unforgettable experiences for pediatric patients across AdventHealth hospitals. Each year, a select group of kids will have the opportunity to explore Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with exclusive VIP experiences, including animal encounters, going on safari and more.

AdventHealth Little Adventurers helped kick off this new partnership in February, joining AdventHealth and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay leaders in unveiling new AdventHealth displays across the park, including at the Animal Care Center and near key attractions and walking trails.

The Little Adventurers also enjoyed up-close animal encounters and had the unique opportunity to witness a sloth receiving a medical checkup from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay veterinarians.

As the Exclusive Health Care Partner of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, AdventHealth is supporting the creation of spaces and resources throughout the park, including walking trails with mile markers, educational “Did You Know?” displays and sunscreen and handwashing stations. These additions are designed to encourage guests to stay active, hydrated and engaged as they enjoy their day.

“At AdventHealth, we believe that health care is about more than treating illness — it’s about empowering people to live their best lives,” said Lauren Key, senior executive officer of consumer strategy for AdventHealth West Florida Division. “Partnering with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a place that embodies adventure, joy and connection, allows us to meet families where they are and inspire them to care for their whole health in meaningful ways.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and AdventHealth also plan to extend this partnership beyond the park gates. Through character visits and animal ambassador appearances at AdventHealth facilities, as well as health-focused events and activations, the collaboration is designed to bring the Tampa Bay community together and foster new opportunities for connection and care across the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with AdventHealth to bring meaningful health-focused initiatives to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Jeff Davis, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “As a park renowned for the expert care of our animals, this collaboration extends that same commitment to care to our guests. By integrating wellness into their day of adventure — through new walking trails, hydration stations, and educational displays — we’re enhancing the overall guest experience in a thoughtful and impactful way.”