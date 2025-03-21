Avelo Airlines takes off today for the Music City with new nonstop service between Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Avelo’s new route between LAL and BNA operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Our Lakeland base offers Central Floridians easy access to air travel, especially for customers who value the convenience of a small hometown airport. Between the start of our new route to Nashville today and our six other nonstop destinations, customers flying in and out of Lakeland can expect more time and freedom to explore Florida in any direction they choose. Lakeland has all is the perfect complement to our operations, it has all the attributes necessary for us to offer the affordable, convenient and reliable travel experience our customers appreciate about Avelo.”

City of Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said, “We’re excited to see Avelo Airlines take off with such success! What’s even more thrilling is the expansion of service, now including Music City. With the ongoing support of our Polk community, we’re confident commercial air travel will keep growing at Lakeland Linder International Airport, and Avelo is meeting that demand with even more exciting destinations like Nashville, TN.”

Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said, “Avelo is spreading its wings with additional flights in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport. Like many other Lakeland residents, I’m thrilled about the new destinations, including Nashville, TN, and can’t wait to hear more announcements as Avelo continues to grow its network to and from Lakeland.”

Lakeland International Airport director Kris Hallstrand said, “I am very excited that Avelo Airlines has added this great destination for our community. We look forward to welcoming our friends and family form the Nashville area as they now have an opportunity to enjoy what Lakeland and Polk County has to offer ‘At the center of it all!’”

Visit Central Florida Director Marketing Mark Jackson said, “Thanks to Avelo Airlines, it is easier for travelers from around the country to experience Central Florida. Here in Polk County, more routes translate into more heads in beds. Nearly 42,000 jobs were created through tourism alone in Polk County last year, saving each household roughly $1,000 in taxes. And for each 159 visitors, a job is created. We welcome Nashville to Central Florida’s Polk County, where the real Florida magic happens.”

Growing Avelo in Central Florida

Avelo established operations at LAL as part of its regional Central Florida base in October 2024. The airline initially positioned one Boeing Next-Generation 737 at LAL, with plans to grow in the future. To support its base extension, the airline continues to create more jobs in Central Florida aviation for individuals at all stages of their career, including pilots, flight attendants, ground services, customer support and more.

Avelo has flown nearly 60,000 customers on more than 500 flights since starting service in Lakeland. Avelo currently serves seven nonstop destinations from LAL: Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina (USA); Boston/Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); New Haven, Connecticut (HVN); Philadelphia/Delaware Valley (ILG), Rochester, New York (ROC); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); and Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM).

America’s Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6.3 million customers on over 50,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 53 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy-to-use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo was ranked No. 1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual airline ranking. Anuvu’s complete industry results and rankings are available at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by its Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room — ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines’ purpose is to ‘inspire travel’ by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 53 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its seven bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS), Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). Avelo will open its eighth base at Coastal North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in April. For more information, visit www.aveloair.com or the Avelo Newsroom at www.aveloair.com/newsroom.