The wait is almost over. Aldi is bringing its signature low-cost grocery experience to FishHawk Ranch, with the grand opening of its newest location scheduled for Thursday, April 3. The store, located at 16751 FishHawk Blvd., is the fifth Aldi in the area, joining Riverview, Big Bend Road, Brandon and Plant City in offering affordable, high-quality groceries to the community.

The grand opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on April 3, just 30 minutes before the store opens its doors to the public. To make the occasion even more exciting, the first 100 customers will receive a special ticket, with a chance to win up to $100 in Aldi gift cards. Additionally, customers will be gifted an eco-friendly bag filled with Aldi products.

In celebration of the new store, a special ‘sneak peek’ event will take place the day before, on Wednesday, April 2. Shoppers will be able to fully explore the store and purchase their favorite Aldi products in advance of the official opening.

“At our new Lithia ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Matt Thon, regional vice president for ALDI. “Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping list*. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing Lithia with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices.”

During opening weekend, customers will also have the opportunity to win a $500 Aldi gift card, with an entry available by scanning a code in-store between April 3 and April 6. The FishHawk location is the latest expansion for Aldi, bringing it one step closer to achieving its goal of opening 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028, delivering more savings to communities across the country.

Aldi’s No-frills Shopping Model

Aldi’s success is built on its no-frills shopping model, which focuses on offering high-quality groceries at low prices. The store is stocked with exclusive, private-label brands that deliver premium quality at up to 50 percent less than national brands. Aldi keeps costs down by eliminating unnecessary extras, such as elaborate displays and add-on services like banks and pharmacies.

Shoppers will also find Aldi’s signature ‘ALDI Finds’ — weekly, limited-time deals on a variety of items, including not only groceries but also home goods, toys and more.

Aldi’s Commitment to Quality and Savings

In addition to its affordable pricing, Aldi is known for its commitment to quality. Over 90 percent of Aldi’s exclusive products undergo testing in its test kitchen, ensuring they meet the brand’s high standards. And if customers aren’t completely satisfied, Aldi offers a Double Guarantee: it will replace the product and refund the purchase price.

A Convenient Location for FishHawk Residents

The new Aldi in FishHawk Ranch takes up approximately half of the former Winn-Dixie space, with 20,661 square feet of the 44,075 square-foot building still available for lease. The store underwent a $10 million renovation to bring the Aldi shopping experience to the area.

Store Hours and More

The FishHawk Aldi will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. For those who prefer shopping from home, Aldi offers pickup and delivery services through Instacart.

For more information on Aldi’s products and services or to check out their latest deals, visit its website at https://shop.aldi.us/.