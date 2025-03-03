Amber Vassell’s life revolves around her family and her mission to support other neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) parents. A mother of three — Avery (6 years old), Austen (3 years old) and Aliyah (5 months old) — Amber has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for parents navigating the challenging journey of having a baby in the NICU.

Amber and her family moved to Riverview from Atlanta, Georgia, two years ago. Amber’s husband, a senior compensation analyst by trade, is also a motivational speaker who has spent over a decade helping people elevate their lives. Together, the Vassells have been entrepreneurs for more than 12 years. Amber herself runs Mamapreneur Life, a coaching and consulting business dedicated to helping moms transform their mindsets, master time management and create systems to thrive as entrepreneurs while balancing family life.

Recently, their daughter, Aliyah, was born prematurely and spent the first five months of her life in the NICU at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. On February 4, exactly five months to the day she was born, Aliyah came home, marking a significant milestone for the Vassell family. She was born in early September at 26 weeks, weighing only 1 lb., 6 oz. Previously, their second child, Austen, was also born prematurely at 25 weeks and spent 118 days in the NICU.

“Parents with a baby in the NICU face numerous challenges,” said Amber. “Time is a major challenge — many parents feel stretched thin trying to juggle hospital visits, work and home responsibilities. Understanding medications and medical procedures can also be overwhelming, especially when faced with complex terminology and critical decisions.”

With their most recent experience, Amber felt the calling to help other parents through creating The NICU Navigator, a physical guide designed to provide parents with essential information, practical tips, a glossary of medical terms, journaling prompts and guidance on balancing home life while advocating for their baby. Amber believes this hands-on resource will help parents feel more informed, prepared and supported every step of the way.

Amber went on to explain that emotional support is another big hurdle.

“While some parents have strong support systems, others feel isolated and unsure of where to turn. Financial strain is also common, with unexpected medical bills, time off work and travel costs adding stress. The NICU Navigator is designed to help parents navigate these challenges by providing guidance, resources and reassurance throughout their journey,” said Amber.

The Vassell family is currently competing in the ‘Stan’s Dare To Dream Challenge,’ which has a grand prize of $140,000. Winning this contest would not only alleviate any incurred financial burdens but also allow them to dedicate more time to their family and their mission.

“Winning this contest isn’t just about alleviating financial burdens — it’s about reclaiming precious time with our daughter, soaking in every moment without the weight of bills overshadowing our journey,” said Amber. “But more than that, it’s about purpose. This experience has ignited a deep calling within us to serve other NICU parents who find themselves on this unforeseen path. We want to be a beacon of hope, a guiding light for those navigating the uncertainty, fear and exhaustion that come with having a baby in the NICU. Our journey is not just our own; it’s a testament to resilience, faith and the unwavering love that binds NICU families together. Through The NICU Navigator, we hope to give parents the knowledge, strength and confidence to advocate for their little ones, ensuring they never feel alone in this fight.”

For more information, follow @av_dynasty on Instagram or email thenicuexplained@gmail.com.