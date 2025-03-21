It has been a year since Manuel Vera, known as Manny, survived an ischemic stroke on February 23, 2024. Vera quickly received a clot-busting medication, tenecteplase, a life-saving stroke treatment, after arriving at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, a comprehensive stroke center.

Following his stroke care, Vera was moved to the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation center to continue his recovery. When physical therapist Heather Burk heard about his daughter’s upcoming wedding, dancing was integrated into Vera’s rehabilitation goals.

Vera reunited with his inpatient rehabilitation center team in February. The community was invited to join in on the beautiful reunion and hear about the life-saving efforts of Brandon Hospital’s stroke team who responded that day, as well as the efforts of the inpatient rehabilitation team. For the first time together, Vera and Brandon Hospital caregivers will see the video of him and his daughter, Nermais, dancing at her wedding.

“We create patient-centered goals upon evaluation, and Manny expressed his goal to be there for his daughter on her wedding day,” shared Burk. “I love to use dance as balance therapy. So, I asked him if he planned to dance at the wedding. He then proceeded to tell me how dancing merengue and other styles with his daughter was a tradition.”

When Vera had his stroke, he started to feel tired and sick. He knew something was terribly wrong when he looked in the mirror and noticed the left side of his face was drooping. His neighbor rushed him to the emergency room at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where doctors examined him, ran tests and quickly confirmed that Vera had an ischemic stroke. Within 25 minutes of walking in the doors of the ER, the care team administered the clot-busting medication tenecteplase within Brandon Hospital’s comprehensive stroke center. After five days in the hospital’s ICU and recovery unit, Vera moved to Brandon Hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit. He had difficulty standing and struggled with his speech.

“I went to my room and basically cried because I realized how bad it was,” said Vera. “I realized I had to start over and learn a lot of things over again. I couldn’t even tie my shoelaces and button my shirt.”

But Vera set his sights on a goal: to walk his daughter down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding in August. His goal was music to Burk’s ears. Burk, a longtime dancer herself, loves getting patients moving to music. On day one, she had Vera up dancing (with assistance at first). Each day, he got stronger and stronger, and to no surprise, he fulfilled his goal of magical wedding moments in August.

One year later, during Heart Month, Vera returned to Brandon Hospital to reunite with the rehab and stroke team. He shares his story in hopes that other patients will respond to stroke warning signs.

He returned home after the completion of his tailored rehabilitation treatment in 17 days. In August 2024, Vera had the honor of walking his daughter, Nermais, down the aisle and dancing the merengue on her wedding day. His dreams were realized through his hard work and the support of the Brandon Hospital rehabilitation team.

Brandon Hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation discharges 86 percent of its patients to return to their homes, compared to 78.9 percent in the state of Florida and 77.7 percent in the country. Patients can resume their lives and continue to heal and recover versus moving to another skilled nursing facility.