The iconic Beef ’O’ Brady’s turns 40 this year. The well-loved restaurant chain began meagerly in the summer of 1985 in Brandon. Jim Mellody, together with his wife, Jeanette Mellody, and three children, opened the original location on Kings Avenue. His desire was to create a family friendly restaurant and neighborhood pub where friends and families could gather for good food and to watch sports in a comfortable atmosphere. He did just that and more. Jim’s restaurant flourished. In 1998, franchising began, and as of the end of 2024, Beef ’O’ Brady’s has 140 locations in 21 states.

The success of Beef ’O’ Brady’s can be attributed to a solid family focus that is ever present at the original (‘OG’) location. Mandi and Matt Edwards are the current general managers. Mandi began at Beefs as a teenager and has been employed there for 15 years. While Jim is no longer living, his wife, Jeannette, and daughter, Melissa Massaro, visit regularly; his son, Sean Mellody, works at the location creating weekly specials; and his son-in-law, J.J. Massaro, works on the financial side of the business. Jim Jr. opened the Three Bulls restaurant in Valrico in 2019.

“Their heart will forever be here. It’s more than nostalgic. The culture here is family. It is genuine. Everybody knows all of the customers’ names,” Mandi said.

The OG location has a wall highlighting the history of Beefs. Also on the walls are Sean’s basketball jersey and Jim Mellody Jr.’s baseball jersey from Brandon High School. Customers know many stories from the restaurant’s beginning.

Beef ’O’ Brady’s is known for its wings; however, it started as a steakhouse. The story is that the kitchen was robbed in the middle of the night and all of the steaks were taken. Chicken wings were the most affordable item to replace them. With Jeanette’s blessing, Jim began serving wings with blue cheese dressing.

The OG location and restaurants in the chain will be offering anniversary specials this summer. The OG location regularly carries specials and family recipes, including hand battered and fried mushrooms, spicy collard green soup, shepherd’s pie, tuna sandwiches, Nana’s meatball skillet and Italian meatball sandwiches. In addition, its wings are always freshly dropped, and the mild, medium and hot sauces are made in-house.

The Lantz and Goble family have gathered every Friday night at the OG Beefs location for over 30 years. Becky Lantz Goble said Beef ’O’ Brady’s has become family.

“I started going when I was just a teen. Then, I married my husband, and we decided to make Beefs our Friday night home. It quickly turned out to become family night with our family and friends joining in. And now our grandchildren are there with us,” Goble said.

To follow the OG Beefs specials, visit www.facebook.com/originalbeefs. The OG Beefs is located at 210 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. When you stop by, look up as you walk in to see an original Beefs awning under the current awning. For more information about Beef ’O’ Brady’s, visit www.beefobradys.com.