In February, residents, business owners and local officials gathered at The Regent in Riverview for a preview of the upcoming Florida legislative session. The event, part of the Good Morning Brandon program, was hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Livingstone Academies, The Regent, TECO and Raulerson Castillo & Company. It provided businesses with an opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with elected representatives.

Among those in attendance were State Representative Danny Alvarez (District 69) and Daniel Leyte-Vidal, district director for Congresswoman Laurel Lee (District 15).

Alvarez is working on keeping our state and county safer.

“The big thing that I am concentrating on is making and keeping Florida ultimately safer,” he said. “You can’t have economic growth if we think the state is insecure.”

One of the big proposals Alvarez is taking to Tallahassee is the idea of consolidating 911 call centers.

“I’m proposing we give 911 operations to the sheriff’s office so that people don’t have to be transferred between departments in an emergency,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez also emphasized his continued advocacy for veterans, first responders and safe school bus transportation.

Representing Lee, Leyte-Vidal outlined some of the major projects coming to the district, with a focus on transportation.

“We are bringing 15 projects into the district and we are mainly looking at transportation projects. Our district covers three counties, so we are looking at road widening and traffic projects and identifying the roads that need the most help,” he said.

In addition to transportation, Alvarez touched on efforts to stabilize insurance costs, attract more businesses to Florida and regulate artificial intelligence to ensure it enhances productivity without displacing jobs.

The 2025 legislative session begins on Tuesday, March 4, and will run for 60 days.

For more details, visit www.flsenate.gov.