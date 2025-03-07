In February, local Rotary clubs hosted ‘The Magic of Rotary’ Speech Contest for area high school students. Winners of the club competitions will compete in March, with the winner advancing to the district competition on April 8, at 5 p.m., at the Bartow Public Library. Rotary clubs are also accepting applications from high school seniors for college scholarships and from high school juniors for Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders (S4TL). To find out more, contact your local Rotary club.

E-Club of Tampa South

From January 28 through February 17, Rotary E-Club of Tampa South member Deborah Williams traveled to India with other Rotarians from our district as part of a global grant project to help administer life-saving polio drops to children in various parts of India. Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years.

Visit www.endpolio.org for more information, or contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

FishHawk-Riverview

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is preparing for its annual fundraiser, the 15th annual Crawfish Festival, on Saturday, April 26. Visit www.luvcrawfish.com for more information on being a sponsor for your business or organization; vendor opportunities, including nonprofits; volunteering; and advance tickets for crawfish dinners and crawfish cash. The club also wants to thank its ‘Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler’ title sponsor, Christopher Ligori & Associates.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club hopes you’ll join it for great food, live music and local shopping and help raise funds to support local organizations that are working to alleviate hunger, poverty, disease and illiteracy. Interested in doing good in the world? Join the club! For more information, contact Joe Nichols at rotaryjoenichols@gmail.com or visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

In February, USF Rotaract began a new gardening project at Greco Gardens, located at Greco Middle School in Temple Terrace. The garden and free community composting site was created in a joint venture with Greco’s seventh grade STEM students, Tampa Bay Farm 2 School and the USF School of Architecture and Community Design. In addition, USF Rotaract students network with area Rotary clubs, have fun social events and volunteer on a weekly basis, supporting additional projects with Joshua House, University Area CDC, Feeding Tampa Bay, Vista Gardens and WellBuilt City.

For more information, visit @usf_rotarct on Instagram or BullsConnect at https://bullsconnect.usf.edu/.

Brandon ’86 Rotary

Contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Brandon Rotary

Contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.