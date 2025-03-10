The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of its annual Spring Showcase ‘Expo’ in Sun City Center. Mark your calendars for Friday, March 28, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Last year’s event saw an amazing turnout, and we can’t wait to see even more faces this year.

The Spring Showcase Expo is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Sun City Center residents and fellow vendors face-to-face. In a community that values relationships and trust, this event provides a perfect setting to build meaningful connections while showcasing your business. Whether you’re offering a product or providing a service, residents here appreciate businesses they can rely on.

But that’s not all. The chamber is adding even more excitement this year, including tasty food, live music, a mini pet expo, a car show and more fun-filled activities.

SouthShore Chamber director Melanie Davis encourages all attendees to sign up: “This is a great chance to make lasting impressions and showcase your business to a community that values trust and service.”

Space is filling up quickly, so don’t wait. Reserve your spot as a vendor today and ensure you’re part of this incredible event.

To register, click the link below or contact the chamber for more information at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org/events/details/23399.

If you need assistance with registration, feel free to email the chamber or call its office at 813-645-1366. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce looks forward to seeing you at the Spring Showcase Expo at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with the community.