Get ready to tantalize the taste buds and groove to the beat. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced new details about the 2025 Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series, including the debut of new culinary cabins, exciting headlining artists and — new this year — concerts on Fridays.

Taking place Fridays through Sundays from now through Sunday, May 18, the festival is included with regular park admission. New this year, headlining concerts will be held every Saturday, with additional performances on select Fridays and Sundays. Guests can also enjoy immersive photo opportunities, roaming atmosphere performers and additional activities on nonconcert event dates.

This year’s festival will serve up all-new culinary creations influenced by the vibrant spices and bold flavors of the Caribbean and India, as well as feature returning fan favorites spanning the cuisines of South America and Europe. With a diverse selection of dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails, every bite offers a delicious new adventure for food lovers to explore. The best way to savor the festival is with a festival sampler lanyard, allowing guests to enjoy multiple tastes throughout their visit.

Music Lineup Featuring Something for Every Taste

The can’t-miss Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series features an exciting lineup of musical acts spanning a variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for every taste. From high-energy performances to fan-favorite artists, the festival brings an unforgettable concert experience to the stage. This year’s musical performances lineup includes:

Friday, March 14, Sister Hazel (rock).

Saturday, March 15, Flo Rida (rap).

Friday, March 21, Joe Nichols (country).

Saturday, March 22, Luis Fonsi (Latin).

Sunday, March 23, The Commodores (R&B).

Friday, March 28, Easton Corbin and Matt Stell (country).

Saturday, March 29, Edwin McCain (rock).

Friday, April 4, Soulja Boy and Paul Wall (rap).

Saturday, April 5, Village People (R&B/pop).

Saturday, April 12, Michael Ray (country).

Sunday, April 13, Fuel and Lit (rock).

Saturday, April 19, Plain White T’s (pop/rock).

Saturday, April 26, Blackberry Smoke (rock).

Sunday, April 27, Mitchell Tenpenny and Graham Barham (country).

Saturday, May 3, Third Eye Blind (rock).

Sunday, May 4, Robin Thicke (R&B/pop).

Saturday, May 10, Grand Funk Railroad (classic rock).

Sunday, May 11, to be announced.

Friday, May 16, Hoobastank (rock).

Saturday, May 17, Justin Moore (country).

All concerts take place at the Festival Field Stage, located past the Festival Walkway and behind the award-winning hybrid roller coaster Iron Gwazi. To view showtimes and purchase reserved seating and VIP packages, guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/. Plus, guests can stay tuned for more exciting performances, to be announced soon.

With chef-curated and mixologist masterpieces, live concerts plus thrills like Phoenix Rising and the all-new Wild Oasis opening this spring, there’s never been a better time to become a pass member.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.