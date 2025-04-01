June Rogers and her fight against colon cancer have been an inspiration to so many people, bringing awareness to the disease. Seven of her closest friends created the June Rogers Foundation (JRF) in her honor. The organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for colorectal cancer research in the last four-plus years.

“June exemplified the qualities of determination, resilience and courage,” said Anne Wooley, head of the Art Committee for the June Rogers Foundation. “Her friendship and her

fight taught me that winning is fun, but what’s more important is showing up and not letting

circumstances define you. What defines you is how you engage with the activities and people

you encounter along life’s journey.”

The Fight Like June event, which takes place every April, has grown exponentially over the last four years. Foundation members are expecting around 2,500 attendees this year. In 2022, the JRF raised over $38,000, and in 2023 it raised over $55,000. Last year, it raised over $100,000. The goal is to raise over $125,000 in 2025.

This year, the event takes place from Friday to Sunday, April 25-27, at the River Hills Country Club. The festivities include a free outdoor concert on Friday, the Fight Like June Golf Tournament on Friday morning and the Fight Like June Tennis Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

The foundation created a June Rogers Scholarship for $1,000 for a student at East Bay High School, Rogers’ alma mater, who displays excellent character with ambition. Rivard Buick is donating a 2025 electric Hummer for a hole-in-one during Friday’s Birdie for the Battle golf scramble at River Hills Country Club.

“Playing June after I found out that she had cancer, and that she was playing me with a chemotherapy pump hooked up to her waist, gave me an entirely new perspective on who she truly was — a tennis warrior queen,” said Jennifer Garlic, tennis competitor and a friend of Rogers. “I learned that she played tennis as a way to give her life purpose. Cancer couldn’t strip her of the joy that playing tennis provided. She was a fierce competitor that I will never forget.”

All proceeds from the tournament will be directed to funds established to support the gastrointestinal oncology program at Moffitt Cancer Center, called the June Rogers Compassionate Care Initiative, with oversight provided by Dr. Jennifer Permuth.

“Once again we have an amazing combination of corporate, local business and community support,” said Allison Townsend, board member of the foundation and a friend of Rogers. “This is truly what is making our promise to June come true. Team June will improve the quality of life and journey of individuals, caregivers and families facing a colon cancer diagnosis.”

For more information, or if you would like to donate to the foundation, visit www.junerogersfoundation.org.