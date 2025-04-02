Bottom Of The Bin Craft Resale Store Opens In Brandon

Bottom of the Bin is a secondhand arts and crafts supplies store where customers are able to trade in their leftover craft supplies and materials for store credit. It has a wide range of supplies for sewing, scrapbooking, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting and more.

This is owner Stephanie Cristou’s second location, and it is located at 626 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can find out more by visiting its website at www.bottomofthebin.com or calling 813-986-5882.

Simply Caring Companions LLC Brings Peace Of Mind

Local resident Cheryl Shields recently opened Simply Caring Companions LLC, which offers both companionship and homemaker services by appointment. Companion services include engaging in activities customized to their preferences, such as painting, taking walks, playing board games or simply enjoying a conversation. Homemaker services provide support with errands, meal preparation, medicine reminders and various other tasks. Simply Caring Companions LLC helps to bring peace of mind to families and independence to seniors.

Contact Shields at 813-579-7502 or visit https://brand.site/simplycaringcompanions for additional information.

Valrico Welcomes New Reformer Pilates Studio

Pilates and Yoga enthusiasts in Valrico have a new reason to celebrate, as the grand opening of Prospective Pilates, a boutique studio offering reformer-based Pilates and yoga classes for all fitness levels. Founded by Denise Papajorgji, a Pilates and yoga instructor, the studio is dedicated to helping the community achieve their wellness goals through group classes in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Specializing also in personalized instruction, the studio is proud to support breast cancer survivors with a unique opportunity to rebuild their strength and embrace life through reformer-based Pilates. The studio features state-of-the-art reformer tower machines, which provide low-impact, full-body workouts. Prospective Pilates invites all community members to experience the benefits of reformer Pilates. Prospective Pilates celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

Prospective Pilates is located at 4333 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. For more information about the studio or to book your first class, visit Prospective Pilates’ website at https://prospectivepilates.com/ or call the studio at 813-690-8470.





Brandon Massage Oasis Celebrates Opening

Brandon Massage Oasis recently opened at 1322 E. Lumsden Rd., in Brandon and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. It offers a wide range of services, including therapeutic, Swedish and deep tissue massages. Therapeutic massages focuses on relieving pain, Swedish massages are relaxing and aim to melt away tension and increase blood flow to your heart and deep tissue massages reach deep layers of muscle and are used to break down knots and relieve pressure points.

Visit its website at https://brandonmassageoasis.com/ for more information on the services offered.

Ballistic Dynamics

Ballistic Dynamics is a veteran-owned small business that has been providing firearms training, gunsmithing, self-defense consulting and firearms appraisal services to the South Tampa Bay area since 2019.

After a successful 20-year military career, owner Wesley Senn pursued his passion for firearms and custom gunsmithing. He attended Sonoran Desert Institute and earned an Associate of Science degree in firearms technology. He is also an avid shooter and an IDPA competitor. He holds multiple firearms instructor qualifications from the U.S. military as well as the NRA and is an NRA-certified range safety officer. Additionally, Ballistic Dynamics is federally licensed and insured.

Senn’s goal is to provide honest and consistent service for all your firearms needs, and he seeks to build long-lasting customer relationships built on integrity. For more information or to make an appointment, call 941-545-2158 or visit Ballistic Dynamics’ website at www.ballistic-consulting.com.

Summerfield Amenity Center Is Ready To Celebrate With You

Are you looking for a location in Riverview to host a birthday party, baby shower, sweet 16, anniversary, celebration of life or any other type of gathering? The Summerfield Amenity Center, located at 13013 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview, is the perfect location, seating 100 guests and over 2,100 sq. ft. of space and plenty of parking. Included in your reservation is table and chair rental, set up and use of an outdoor courtyard with couches and chairs and a pergola for you and your guests to enjoy. If you require Wi-Fi and AV equipment, such as a projector, TV and microphone, it’s all included.

Visit its website at www.oursummerfield.org for additional information and call 813-671-2005 to schedule a tour.

eXp Realty LLC Opens

Elizabeth Vejar is a local real estate expert who offers personalized service and builds lasting relationships. She recently celebrated opening eXp Realty LLC with a Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.

Vejar said, “You have many choices when it comes to choosing representation in a real estate transaction. Rest assured, I will always go the extra mile for you.”

Her pipeline of resources include a broker, a transaction coordinator and a vetted team of professionals who can service your home buying needs, such as lenders, home inspectors and other top-notch service providers who can aid in repairs. Her personal goal is to make the process of buying or selling a home exceptional, comprehensive, clear, seamless and as stress-free as possible.

Visit the eXp Realty website at https://elizabethvejarflorida.exprealty.com/ or call 661-802-9919 for more information.

Sun-Kissed Nutrition

Sun-Kissed Nutrition is your local stop for healthy smoothies and specialty energy drinks. It has low-calorie, low-carb and low-sugar options available, and they all taste delicious. Pre and post-workout drinks are also available and so are protein snacks, vitamins supplements and much more.

Visit Sun-Kissed Nutrition at 110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. J, in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://davidbrooks.goherbalife.com or call 656-242-3659.

Family First Pool & Patio

Family First Pool & Patio is your local one-stop shop for all things pool and patio-related. Owned by Butch and Olive Timms, it is located at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It recently celebrated opening the store and patio furnishing side of the business with a ribbon-cutting attended by friends and family, which was great success. Family First Pool & Patio offers the lowest prices for pool chemicals in the county and offers a wide range of furnishings and wares for your patio.

Visit its website at www.familyfirstpool.com to see more of what it has to offer.