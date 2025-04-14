Every weekday, over 200 of Brandon’s most vulnerable residents receive a visit from a Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels volunteer driver delivering a hot meal and a friendly face. These residents have been carefully screened for need, and without the daily meal delivery, many would have little to no contact with others during the week.

However, the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels program is facing a challenge. With two churches stepping back from their commitment to the service — affecting an effort that already involves more than 17 local churches and volunteers — some of the most at-risk community members may lose this crucial service.

“We’re in urgent need, especially on Tuesdays,” said Mac MacEwen, president and volunteer at the Presbyterian Church of Seffner. “One church has already stopped, and another will finish at the end of March. We need more churches and volunteers to fill the gap and continue supporting these vulnerable residents.”

MacEwen highlighted the issue at the 2025 annual Volunteer Luncheon held at First Baptist Church of Brandon, where over 230 volunteers, including drivers, chefs, bakers and coordinators, gathered to mark 49 years of Meals on Wheels in the community.

During the event, two dedicated members of New Hope Church in Brandon, formerly First United Methodist, were honored for their decades of service.

Sue Parker, who has volunteered for 49 years, recalled when the program first began.

“I remember when it all started. I’ve been a volunteer, a cook, and it’s the ability to serve the community that’s kept me coming back,” she said.

Roberta Murphy, another longtime volunteer, reflected on nearly 42 years of service, stating, “It’s so fulfilling to know that people who truly need these meals are receiving them.”

Both Parker and Murphy were presented with special certificates at the luncheon for their remarkable contributions.

Participating churches in the program include:

Monday:

First United Methodist Church of Seffner.

Kings Avenue Baptist Church.

Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Tuesday:

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

Apostles Lutheran Church.

Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale.

Wednesday:

Nativity Catholic Church.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.

Presbyterian Church of Seffner.

Thursday:

First Baptist Church of Brandon.

St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Brandon Christian Church.

Rich Valley Church.

Friday:

New Hope Church.

First Baptist Church of Dover.

For more information or to refer someone in need, contact general coordinator Carol Shick at 813-404-1973. Those interested in volunteering or becoming a participating church can reach MacEwen at davidkmacewen@gmail.com. Visit www.brandonmealsonwheels.com for more details.