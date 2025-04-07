Hillsborough County Extension Service, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), offers a wide variety of interesting educational classes, seminars and workshops on such topics as parenting, youth development, gardening, nutrition, money management, agriculture and professional certifications reviews and exams.

For more information about any of these listings, go to the Local Events Calendar at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/events/?location=hillsborough, or call 813-744-5519.

Communi-Trees: Grant Workshop

Friday, April 11, from 11 a.m.-12 Noon

Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Dr. in Tampa

Join UF/IFAS Extension Urban Forestry agent Alyssa Vinson for a community-focused conversation all about trees. The event will cover the details of the Communi-Trees: Community Tree Grant program offered by Hillsborough County, as well as the application process and recommended best practices for trees in communities. Please note, tree planting grants are for established neighborhood groups or associations, not individual property owners.

There is no cost to attend. Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1244949831459 to register.

Florida-Friendly Landscaping Hillsborough County Webinar: Water Efficiently

Thursday, April 17, from 10-11 a.m.

This is a series of 10 Zoom workshops that began on February 20 (participants can join any session). Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your landscaping knowledge and contribute to a more sustainable Florida. Register for each session today. Discover techniques to conserve water while maintaining a lush and healthy landscape.

These workshops are free. Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/950945071307 to register.

Soil Building Workshop in Person

Tuesday, April 22, from 10-11:30 a.m.

UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner

This workshop will share how to build soil fertility to grow healthy vegetables, fruit trees, ornamentals, palms and turf in your home landscape. Other topics include how to use organic matter and fertilizer to create healthy soil, the special fertility needs of different types of plants, fertilizer, timing of application, methods of applying fertilizer, soil building strategies, mulch and compost. This class will be held in person, and attendees will receive a free sample of worm castings. This class will be taught by Tia Silvasy, Residential Horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, and Mark Robinson of Revival Gardening.

There is a $10 registration fee to attend this class, and registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1251808134829 to register.

Gardening Workshop — Gardening Without a Garden

Tuesday, April 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Southshore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

This workshop will dive into gardening with other mediums besides soil and in the ground. Master Gardener volunteers Terri Brockway and Donna McAvene will be the presenters.

Registration is required. Visit https://hcplc.libnet.info/event/12477011 to register.

Strategizing Cow Nutrition

Thursday, April 24, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Hillsborough County Cattlemen’s Building, 6404 S. County Rd. 39 in Plant City

Learn about cattle nutrition, supplementation options and the economics of feeding cattle. The registration fee for this event is $15, which includes a meal and accompanying print materials. The registration price increases to $25 if registering less than seven days in advance.

For questions, contact Allie Williams at allisonwilliams@ufl.edu or 813-744-5519, ext. 54119. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1207679384549 to register.

Meet an Arborist: Finding and Hiring a Certified Arborist for Tree Care

Monday, April 28, from 9-11 a.m.

UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner

Join UF/IFAS Extension Urban Forestry agent Alyssa Vinson and local certified arborist Carson Smith for an in-depth conversation all about the importance of and the steps to finding and hiring a certified arborist.

The cost to attend is $15. Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1245005447809 to register.