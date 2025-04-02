By Keel Farms

The Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival is returning this month. This four-weekend event, featuring the spring blueberry harvest and fun for whole family, is presented by Keel Farms and Keel + Curley Winery in Plant City.

The 17th annual Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival, starting on Saturday, April 5, will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in April (except for Easter Sunday). It has become one of the most popular festivals for residents and tourists on the Tampa Bay calendar.

The event spans the acreage of the Keel Farms property at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City, 15 miles east of Tampa, offering fun for all ages amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel + Curley Winery and farm.

This family and pet-friendly celebration of the blueberry harvest features local food trucks, craft vendors, a kids’ zone, bounce houses, camel rides, a petting zoo, blueberry shortcake eating competitions, U-pick blueberries, games and special blueberry releases by Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Cider.

“Our Blueberry Festival is always a crowd favorite,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. “Many families make this an annual tradition, and we love that. Each year, we try to make it better, and I know visitors will enjoy everything we’re offering. It’s not every day you can take a camel ride, drink a blueberry cider and go home with a bucket of freshly picked blueberries.”

Blueberry U-pick is offered each day of the festival while supplies last and weather permits. Harvested, prepackaged blueberries will also be available for purchase by the pound.

Admission is free, and on-site parking is $10.

Water will be available along with food and drinks. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Buckets are provided for U-pick, and no outside containers are permitted.

For more information about everything Keel Farms has to offer, visit www.keelfarms.com, and for festival information, visit www.keelfarms.com/festivals.

About Keel Farms

Keel Farms is home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales + Cider. Its mission is to grow people, community and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.