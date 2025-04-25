The Leadership Brandon Class of 2025 has chosen to honor a heartfelt legacy as part of their annual community initiative. This year’s Legacy Project will focus on restoring Connor’s Corner, a cherished but weathered community garden located at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon.

Rotary’s Camp Florida is a unique and vital facility that provides accessible camp experience for children with special needs and their families. For years, it has served as a safe, joyful environment where children can explore, play and connect with others in nature — often in ways that are not always possible in their daily lives.

Connor’s Corner was created in memory of a young camper named Connor, who was a beloved part of the camp community. Connor faced significant medical challenges due to a neurological condition that left him unable to walk or speak. Despite these hardships, he found immense joy in attending Rotary’s Camp Florida. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time outdoors, immersed in nature, and enjoying the peaceful beauty of the campgrounds.

After Connor’s passing, the camp established a garden in his memory — a tranquil spot where campers, families and staff could reflect, connect and enjoy the healing power of nature. However, over time, the garden had fallen into disrepair and needed attention to restore its original purpose and beauty.

Recognizing the emotional and communal significance of Connor’s Corner, the Leadership Brandon Class of 2025 committed to revitalizing the space. Their vision restored the garden into a vibrant, accessible sanctuary that reflects the joy Connor found in nature and continues to offer a therapeutic space for campers and families.