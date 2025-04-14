The Plant City Chamber of Commerce is committed to advancing the general welfare and economic development of Plant City to ensure the prosperity of businesses and citizens. It plans for tomorrow and strives to build a better community. Its goal is to ensure a bright and prosperous future for all Plant City residents, businesses and visitors.

One of the ways the chamber meets its goal is by hosting events like its Capitol Coffee that connects the residents of Plant City with state representatives.

“Capitol Coffee is an annual event organized by the Plant City Chamber to facilitate direct engagement between residents and their elected state representatives,” said Jerilyn Rumbarger, interim executive director of the Plant City Chamber of Commerce. “The initiative aims to provide a platform for constituents to discuss legislative matters, voice concerns and gain insights into the workings of state government.”

Capitol Coffee fosters transparency, strengthens community relationships and ensures that the voices of Plant City residents are heard by their lawmakers.

“The Plant City Chamber of Commerce introduced Capitol Coffee to bridge the gap between the community and state legislators,” Rumbarger said. “By hosting this event, the chamber seeks to promote civic engagement, inform residents about legislative processes and create an open forum for dialogue on issues pertinent to Plant City and its surrounding areas. This initiative underscores the chamber’s commitment to enhancing community involvement and ensuring that legislative actions align with the interests and needs of local constituents.”

Capitol Coffee will be held on Wednesday, May 21, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Hillsborough Community College’s John R. Trinkle Center. State Representatives Danny Alvarez and Lawrence McClue will be speaking, as will State Senator Danny Burgess. Tickets are free for chamber members and $10 for non-members.

The Regent and Livingstone Academy are two of the Brandon sponsors for Capitol Coffee.

“We wanted to be one of the sponsors because engaging with our elected officials is extremely important to Livingstone Academy,” said Livingstone Academy co-founder Bernadette Pello. “The gentlemen at this event are making a huge impact to our communities.”

Shannon Keil, CEO of The Regent, also feels that Alvarez, McClue and Burgess are making an impact in the community.

“The Regent tries to always be informed on what is happening in Hillsborough County, and we are ready to support those doing the work for our community,” Keil said. “Any chance we get to show up for those who do so much for us, we will support.”

There are still sponsorships available for Capitol Coffee. If you would like to be a sponsor of the event or attend this event, you can visit https://business.plantcity.org/events/details/16878 or call the chamber at 813-754-3707. The Trinkle Center is located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.