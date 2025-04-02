E-Club of Tampa South

In April, the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South has an exciting fundraiser planned to support local high schoolers to attend S4TL (Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders), receive college scholarships and provide prizes for the club’s annual Speech Contest. Join in also for its Paint & Sip Fundraiser on Thursday, April 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Paschall Blanc Art Studio & Gallery, located at 1114 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The cost is $35 per person (‘Lite Dinner’ included in price).

Want to learn more about this Rotary club? Join in via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7-8 PM (EST). The Zoom meeting ID is https://zoom.us/j/7328811760. For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

FishHawk-Riverview

It’s Crawfish Festival time! On Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, in partnership with title sponsor Chris Ligori & Associates, invites you to its 15th annual Crawfish Festival fundraiser. Get your tickets early to avoid the lines. Visit www.luvcrawfish.com for all information related to the festival. All proceeds benefit organizations in our local community and some projects abroad. Come have a blast while making a difference.

At the club’s Monday meeting on April 7, learn from its Rotary district team who traveled to India to protect children from polio, and on Monday, April 28, join in for Carlos ‘Jonathan’ Fonseca’s presentation on the club’s partnership with Honduras Compassion Partners on a global Rotary grant for humanitarian work in La Paz, Honduras.

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club meets Mondays at 12 Noon at JF Kicks and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Shrimp Boat. All are welcome. For more information, contact Joe Nichols at rotaryjoenichols@gmail.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

USF Rotaract is thriving! In March, Dr. Sarvadaman Pathak, a clinical research physician and Harvard Medical School alumnus, spoke to USF Rotaract about resilience in medicine and surviving the obstacles of medical school. On March 15, in alignment with USF Rotaract’s environment area of focus, the club cleaned up Tradewinds Beach. On March 29, the club enjoyed a group social, kayaking down the Hillsborough River. It has lots in store for April.

Check out BullsConnect at https://bullsconnect.usf.edu/ or visit Instagram @usf_rotaract. Rotaract groups for young adults are available around the world. For more information, visit www.rotary.org.

Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon thanks you for another successful Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. College scholarship applications are now open for graduating high school seniors on its website, https://brandonrotary.org/.

Join in on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club welcomes business and community leaders to join it on Friday mornings, 8-9 a.m., at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.