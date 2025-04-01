On Sunday, April 27, the Campo Family YMCA will host the annual Coach Harris Jr. 3v3 Basketball Tournament, in honor of Coach Norm Harris Jr., raising funds for youth basketball scholarships. The event promises an exciting day of competitive basketball for both players and spectators, reflecting the spirit and energy that Coach Harris brought to the court.

Norm, a beloved Valrico resident, made a significant impact on the local community through his dedication to coaching and volunteering at the Campo Family YMCA. Before his passing in 2018, Norm coached 60 teams and hundreds of young athletes. He and his wife, Jessica, were founding members of the Campo Y, where they sponsored children for summer camps and actively served on the board. Their children, Jacob, Henry, and Sarah, grew up playing sports at the Y.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Jacob Harris shared, “I cannot express in words how amazing my father was. He was the most caring and loving man. I always admired his selflessness and his concern for others.”

Norm’s impact went beyond basketball — he was a devoted father, husband and mentor who spent his life giving back to his community.

The 3-on-3 tournament will feature age categories including 12-14, 15-17, 18-30 and 30-plus. Teams can register for $25 each by searching ‘Coach Harris’ at https://runsignup.com/races, with registration open through Wednesday, April 23.

This event is more than just a tournament — it’s a celebration of Norm’s life and dedication to youth sports. Whether you wish to participate, sponsor or volunteer, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved. For more information, contact Jessica Harris at nahjscholarship@gmail.com or stop by the Campo Family YMCA, located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico.