Through a competitive application process, a student at Southshore Charter Academy (SCA) has been selected to receive a grant from the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Student Service Grant program. This new national initiative empowers student leaders to create and lead impactful service projects in their communities.

The SCA student service project, which takes place in May, aims to help eradicate hunger with families still struggling after the area’s devastating impact from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This student-led effort was chosen from a nationally representative pool of student leaders to receive a $600 grant to bring their community focused idea to life.

Eighth grade student Ava Thomas, who led the effort, said, “My hope is that my student service project inspires other future leaders to find ways to create their own market in the world and stand up for what they believe in.”

Thomas has a 3.74 GPA, is an active member of the National Junior Honor Society and recently graduated to an explorer within the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Explorer Post 238.

As part of the project, Thomas is collecting cereal donations.

“We’re going to line them all up through the hallways of our school and tip them over as dominos at the conclusion of my project,” she described, adding, “I’ve partnered with HCSO community outreach division to accept our donation.”

“Our communities depend on the drive and fresh perspectives of the younger generation,” said Ronn Nozoe, CEO of NASSP. “These student leaders are not just imagining a better world; they’re actively building it. Their roll-up-your-sleeves mentality is inspiring, and we are excited to partner with The Allstate Foundation to make their efforts possible.”

The grant program is a new national initiative designed to empower student leaders to create and lead impactful service projects in their communities. Grants ranging from $200-$1,000 will be awarded to fun youth-led service projects that address real community needs. With $141,000 in total funding available this school year, this is a unique opportunity for middle level and high school students to lead service projects that make a lasting impact in their schools, communities and beyond.

SouthShore Charter Academy is a tuition-free public charter school educating students in grades K-8 and is a member of Charter Schools USA (CSUSA). The school is located at 11667 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.southshorecharter.org.