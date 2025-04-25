On Saturday, May 10, join ECHO and the United States Postal Service for the largest food drive of the year—the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign. This powerful community effort collects food donations to support ECHO’s food pantries and help families in need throughout the region.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of local residents, more than 80,000 pounds of food were donated — and with your help, ECHO is aiming even higher this year.

After food is collected at local post offices, dedicated volunteers transport it to ECHO’s resource centers, where it is sorted and stored to assist neighbors facing food insecurity. Volunteers play a vital role in every step of this process, and ECHO needs your help.

“The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is a vital initiative that brings communities together to combat hunger,” explained Simeon Baxter, BSW, Riverview Resource Center manager. “By participating, residents can make a significant impact in the lives of food insecure families. It’s an incredible cause and ECHO needs the community’s helping hands.”

“Last year, over 80,000 pounds of food was donated,” Baxter explained. “And we hope for even more this year. Teams of volunteers help to move food from the post office locations back to ECHO’s resource centers, where teams will sort and store food for neighbors in need. This is our big push to keep pantry shelves stocked into the end of the year.”

Volunteer Opportunities:

Multiple shifts and locations are available throughout the day.

All volunteers will assist with moving and sorting donated food.

Critical shifts at ECHO’s resource centers are top priority — these are the busiest times, when the most help is needed.

Volunteer Requirements:

Must be 15 years old or older.

Able to stand for extended periods.

Able to lift at least 25 pounds.

All volunteer work takes place outdoors.

Have a pickup truck and trailer? ECHO could use your help transporting food from post offices to ECHO’s centers. If you’re interested, please reach out directly to Karolina Paredes (kparedes@echofl.org or 813-685-0935, ext. 8002) or Baxter (sbaxter@echofl.org or 813-540-9880, ext. 2001).

Date: Saturday, May 10.

Drop-off and Volunteer Locations:

Brandon Resource Center.

Riverview Resource Center.

Apollo Beach Post Office.

Brandon Post Office.

Gibsonton Post Office.

Palm River Post Office.

Valrico Post Office.

Riverview Post Office.

Seffner Post Office.

Sun City Center Post Office.

Together, we can make a lasting impact. Sign up today, bring a friend, and help ECHO stamp out hunger in our community.