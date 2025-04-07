The Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women. The group recently held its event on March 26 with a luncheon to honor this year’s recipients, Marsha Rydberg, Tempress ‘Tee’ Solomon and Doris Weatherford. The luncheon was held at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa.

“We honor women who, through their lives and efforts, have made significant contributions to the improvement of life for women and for all citizens of Hillsborough County,” said Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women committee member and Riverview resident Bernadette Pello. “I became involved on the commission after being appointed by then-County Commissioner Michael Owen. I now serve under Commissioner Christine Miller.”

Inductees into the hall of fame have made significant impacts in various fields, including education, politics, business and social services. Each year, new honorees are recognized for their exceptional leadership and dedication to improving the lives of others.

“What I love about the committee is our purpose,” Pello said. “We make recommendations to the board of county commissioners on issues that are important to women. This is obviously important to me, and I love that we have a voice in the county.”

The committee is currently working on issues and identifying resources pertaining to child care workers.

“This issue is crucial to the community,” Pello said. “Serving on the board is such an honor. I am grateful to have this opportunity to serve with other women in Hillsborough County who want to collaborate and make an impact. I love where we live, and I want to be a part of impacting the community positively.”

The hall of fame serves as a symbol of inspiration and empowerment for women and girls, highlighting the important role they play in shaping our county’s history and future.

“The Women’s Hall of Fame event is a yearly event to honor women in Hillsborough County that have made significant contributions in the community,” Pello said. “Reading the accomplishments of these women, who were honored, is truly inspiring. We are fortunate to have so many women in Hillsborough County who want to make an impact and improve our communities.”

If you would like to learn more about the Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame or the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women, you can visit the county’s website at https://hcfl.gov/about-hillsborough/history/hillsborough-county-womens-hall-of-fame/about-the-womens-hall-of-fame.