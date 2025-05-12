Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home wants customers to be completely happy with the work they have done on their house — and that means prioritizing the planning process.

Kimberly Scott, owner of Dove Interiors, said its “highly trained” and “fashion-forward” approach elevates the services it offers.

“Our goal is really just to make everybody happy and love their product,” she said.

Dove Interiors offers flooring, carpet and backsplashes, but Scott said one of its most notable services is its exclusive partnership with Hunter Douglas, an industry leader in window fashion and designer window treatments.

Dove Interiors is also home to the only Hunter Douglas gallery in Hillsborough County.

Scott said visiting the Dove Interiors 6,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art showroom allows customers to identify their style and select what elements will look best in their home.

Last year, the company received a prize for innovation in flooring merchandising for the system it implemented in September 2024.

From there, the team visits the home and works with customers from the design stage to the final walkthrough to ensure clients are perfectly happy with the work done on their home.

“The favorite thing is just being able to work with customers in their homes because we can transform a home for them and make it what they always wanted it to be,” Scott said.

She said changing just a few elements in the home can elevate it and turn it into a customer’s dream home.

A key part of this experience is educating the customers and understanding their needs. Scott and her team take careful care to set expectations and discover the client’s vision for their space.

When visiting the showroom, Scott advised bringing photos of their space so employees can help them imagine how their home can be transformed.

The company also keeps up with the latest trends and up-to-date fashion to offer customers a modern look in their homes.

Beyond flooring, window and kitchen upgrades, Dove Interiors also offers free project estimates, bathroom remodeling, patio installations and special financing.

Dove Interiors is located in Ruskin at 2305 E. College Ave.

To read more about the company and what it has to offer, visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.