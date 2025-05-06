The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) just announced the relaunch of its Discovery Pass.

The Discovery Pass gives individuals and sometimes families free admission to select local museums and attractions. All you need is a library card. And this year, the reservation and ticket system is all online.

Below are just a few of the many offered attractions that accept the Discovery Pass:

Tampa Bay History Center

Experience what Tampa was like in the 1920s with the whole family.

Glazer Children’s Museum

Take your children to a place where they can play, discover and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders.

American Victory Ship and Museum

Tour nine decks of one of the few fully operational WWII ships in the country and experience an unforgettable voyage of discovery with your family.

Imagine Museum of Contemporary Glass Art

Imagine Museum features a spectacular collection of contemporary glass art from around the world.

Tampa Theatre

Learn the Tampa Theatre’s secrets, stories, art and architecture with the Balcony-to-Backstage Tour of the historic movie palace.

Henry B. Plant Museum

The Plant Museum features original opulent furnishings and artifacts in educational exhibits, transporting visitors to the late Victorian period, the beginning of Florida’s tourist industry and the early years of the City of Tampa.

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture.

Tampa Museum of Art

Tampa Museum of Art inspires visitors with engaging exhibitions and innovative educational programs that emphasize ancient, modern and contemporary art.

For more information about the Discovery Pass, to reserve one and to find other attractions that accept it, visit https://hcplc.org/services/discoverypass.