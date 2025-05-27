As the Apollo Beach community has grown, so has Apollo Beach Boulevard’s need to accommodate roadway users of all types like pedestrians, cyclists and even golf carts. Hillsborough County is evaluating proposed safety improvements along the Apollo Beach Boulevard corridor, including sidewalk improvements, mid-block crossings and lane configurations.

The study will assess improvements identified in a previous study, including filling sidewalk gaps and repurposing one through lane in each direction for bicycles or combined bicycle/golf cart use. In response to community requests for safety and mobility improvements, the project will also examine the addition of left-turn lanes at the Fairway Boulevard/Manila Palm Way intersection.

Hillsborough County Public Works will host an in-person open house on Tuesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Apollo Beach Elementary School. Residents also can learn more about the corridor safety improvements proposal and provide input through a virtual public engagement from May 27 through Tuesday, June 10, at www.hcfl.gov/hcengage.

Virtual Public Engagement Opportunity

The county is conducting a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement & Education Hub to collect feedback from the public on the Apollo Beach Boulevard Corridor Safety Improvement project. The virtual engagement for this project is open from May 27 until June 10. Visit www.hcfl.gov/hcengage to participate.

For general information, email Hillsborough County Public Works at pwcustomerresolution@hcfl.gov or call 813-635-5400.