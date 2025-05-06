Eight high school students from Rotary District 6890’s four-county district competed with amazing speeches on ‘the Magic of Rotary.’ The top three finishers were:

First place — Marley Mueller from Plant City High School, who shared how Rotary changed her mother’s life through a college scholarship.

Second place — Richard Ratcliffe from Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School, who shared how Rotary changed the lives of the people around the world, specifically his mother and her life in Columbia.

Third place — Christian David Ahumada from Plato Collegiate Academy Tampa, who shared the various ways Rotarians perform the Magic of Rotary across many avenues of service on a daily basis.

Rotary District 6890 is so proud of Jayia Griffin from Riverview High School, who competed at the district level from our area. Be sure to lookout for this annual event for all high school students through your local Rotary club.

FishHawk-Riverview

The 15th annual Crawfish Festival was a great success. The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club thanks you for coming and supporting its mission, with special thanks to all its sponsors, especially its title sponsor, Chris Ligori & Associates. All proceeds from the festival support local and global initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, illiteracy, hunger and disease. This month, the club celebrates its 23rd birthday. On Monday, May 19, it’ll also be awarding scholarships to area graduating seniors who have exemplified ‘Service Above Self.’ All are welcome.

For more information, contact Joe Nichols at rotaryjoenichols@gmail.com or visit the club on social media.

Brandon, Brandon ’86 and Brandon Global Eco

On April 5, members from three local Rotary clubs — Brandon, Brandon ’86 and Brandon Global Eco — teamed up to install a timed irrigation system for a new school garden at Kingswood Elementary School. Rotarians, parents and teachers worked together to build planter boxes and fill them with soil — creating a hands-on learning space for students to explore gardening, ecology and water conservation. The Rotary Club of Brandon is also supporting literacy by creating a video playlist of Rotarians reading aloud — thanks to media specialist Mia Small for the idea. Environment and literacy are two of Rotary’s seven areas of focus and it’s proud to support both in our community.

Want to get involved? Join the Brandon Rotary Club for lunch on Tuesdays at 12 Noon or Brandon ’86 at 8 a.m. on Fridays, both at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, or the Brandon Global Eco Club via Zoom.

For more information, text Debbie at 813-501-2315 (Brandon Rotary); email Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com (Brandon ’86 Rotary) or email Katie Tyson, katietyson@icloud.com (Brandon Global Eco Rotary).

E-Club of Tampa South

All are welcome to join the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/7328811760.

For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.