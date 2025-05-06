Craft beer lovers, mark your calendars — tickets are officially on sale for the eighth annual Bolts Brew Fest, presented by Publix, taking place on Friday, August 1, at AMALIE Arena.

This fan-favorite event, hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will kick off at 8 p.m. and promises a night packed with unlimited craft beer and spirit samples from local and national breweries, interactive oversized games, photo ops, music, appearances by ThunderBug and much more.

Ticket breakdown:

General admission — entry at 8 p.m.

$40 for early-bird tickets, $50 for advanced tickets and $60 for day-of-event tickets.

General admission plus — entry at 7 p.m. (extra hour of sampling).

$65 for early-bird tickets, $75 for advanced tickets and $90 for day-of-event tickets.

VIP admission — entry at 6 p.m.

$110 for early-bird tickets, $120 for advanced tickets and $150 for day-of-event tickets.

Includes access to the Ashley VIP Lounge, VIP-only beers and food and a BOGO ticket offer for a Lightning preseason game (while supplies last).

Designated driver tickets — $35 for advanced tickets and $45 for day-of-event tickets (general admission only).

Tickets are available now via www.ticketmaster.com. Early-bird pricing runs for a limited time only, and quantities are limited — fans are encouraged to act fast.

The full brewery lineup will be announced closer to the event. In the meantime, visit https://boltsbrewfest.com/ for updates and event details, or call 813-301-2500.

Advanced parking is also available through www.parkwhiz.com.

Get ready to raise your glass and toast to another unforgettable night in Bolts Nation.