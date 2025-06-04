If your child is looking for an extracurricular activity that covers project areas from leadership and citizenship to poultry and photography, then mark your calendars for the Hillsborough County 4-H Open House on Saturday, August 30, starting 9 a.m. at the Florida State Fair Grounds.

Open to youth ages 5-18 years old, 4-H is an informal, practical educational program organized by the Florida Cooperative Extension, a part of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The group was started in 1909, and Florida ranks number five of 4-H member enrollment in the nation with 206,000 members.

According to Michele Dunn, Hillsborough County 4-H Association president, South Shore 4-H Club leader and Florida State 4-H Dairy committee member, Hillsborough County currently has 20 4-H clubs with 334 youth members.

“Most of our clubs meet once a week in a church or similar location,” said Dunn, who graduated from East Bay High School and was herself a member of 4-H. She has been a volunteer with the group for 30 years, starting when her son was young.

Most clubs have a specialization, from speech and debate to sewing, and members can choose which club works best for them based on that and the meeting location.

“Traditionally, people assume that 4-H just shows animals, but we are so much more,” said Dunn. “We have a new fishing club starting this year, and one of our clubs participated in the 4-H Food Challenge, a cooking challenge similar to the show Chopped, and went on to place third in the nation.”

During the open house, which will take place in the Florida State Fairgrounds’ Ag Hall of Fame building, each local club will be in attendance and set up a project to illustrate their specialty.

“Our members are so excited to show how much they learn through having fun,” said Dunn, who added that, without realizing it, members also learn recording and bookkeeping, life skills, self-esteem, resilience, volunteerism and much more.

For more information, contact 4-H county agent Amber Norris at 813-744-5519 or visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/4-h-youth-development/. If you are interested in contributing to Hillsborough 4-H, visit https://ufgive.to/hillsborough4h. Those who wish to attend the open house are asked to enter the Florida State Fairgrounds through the Orient Road entrance and follow the signs.