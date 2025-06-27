When it comes to a cardiac emergency, the difference between life and death can be measured in seconds. That’s why putting automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in Hillsborough County parks and making them accessible to anyone at any time is so important.

On June 6, Hillsborough County and the American Heart Association celebrated the installation of the first of 25 defibrillators that will be placed at the county’s most popular and most remote parks. Having an AED administered within three minutes of a cardiac emergency significantly improves chances of survival. The defibrillators placed in county parks are designed so almost anyone can use them with no training.

The defibrillators will be kept in a locked cabinet in a publicly accessible location at each park. To gain access to the cabinet, anyone can call 911, and the dispatcher will give them the access code to the cabinet. The requirement to call 911 first ensures that first responders are immediately notified of the medical emergency.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation has made a strong effort to make AEDs available in county-run parks. Last year, the county placed 50 defibrillators at parks and sports complexes with athletic leagues. The AEDs were a gift from the American Heart Association.

The ceremony marking the installation of the first of the new AEDs was held at Skyway Sports Complex, located at 3901 George Rd. in Tampa.

Parks slated to receive AEDs include Balm Park, Bloomingdale East Park, Brandon Park, Ruskin Park and the SouthShore Sportsplex.

In June, the county installed two AEDs at Skyway Sports Complex in Tampa, and Carrollwood Village Park and Branchton Park already have them installed as well.

For more information, visit https://hcfl.gov/.