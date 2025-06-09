Jack Saracino has been riding motorcycles since preschool. All he wanted to do was ride his dirt bike outside.

Neither of his parents ride motorcycles. In fact, his mother, Jamie Bevan, works in the emergency room and has seen what happens in bad motorcycle accidents.

But despite not knowing where this passion comes from, Bevan wanted to support her son’s dream.

“The passion and the love that I see him have — it’s my job to nourish that,” Bevan said.

This summer, Saracino will travel to Tennessee to race in the prestigious Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship.

That track is driven on once a year for this championship, meaning Saracino won’t get to practice on the track before his race.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not training.

Saracino practices with a private trainer, Matt Bisclga, at a course in Punta Gorda two or three times a week, even staying there overnight sometimes.

Bevan said the community is also supportive.

“They’re around good kids, good families, cooking all together and going to campsite, having campfire, sitting and talking, learning to lose, learning to win, learning his life skills that you’re going to need to have,” she said.

Saracino rides in full safety gear and has stayed safe, despite a few injuries.

During one race, Saracino was run over by an 85 cc motorcycle and Bevan had to watch from the other side of the fence.

With bruises, abrasions and pain in his ribs, Saracino put on some kinetic tape and qualified for the regional race the next day.

She said those injuries are “definitely scary,” but Saracino gets back up and continues his race.

“He’s a strong kid,” Bevan said about her son.

Despite any injuries, Bevan said Saracino lives and breathes racing.

“He goes to sleep, and you can see his hand like a throttle,” Bevan said.

And despite any fear Bevan has, she said she promised her son she would match his passion and support him on his journey.

Saracino will race in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the end of July as one of just 42 kids in the world to qualify for the race this year.