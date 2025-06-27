On June 11, Erwin Technical College held an open house event to showcase its recent renovations and new programming to the Tampa community. This event gave an inside look at exciting updates to several of its premier career and technical education programs. Guests got to learn from students why having this pathway to a career available to them is so important.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore enhanced learning spaces and interact with instructors and students from the following programs: dental assisting, surgical technology, welding technology and culinary arts.

“As Hillsborough County Public Schools continues to invest in workforce development and student success, Erwin Technical College remains at the forefront of providing industry-aligned training that prepares students for in-demand careers,” said Erwin Technical College’s principal, Sharon Tumicki. “The modernization of our facilities and equipment reflects real-world settings and reinforces the district’s commitment to career and technical education. I cannot wait to expand on our programs and offer more opportunities for our students.”

Erwin opened in 1979-80 school year in the old Sears building on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. It was the district’s first adult center. Erwin has had equipment upgrades in many programs, including new automotive equipment and new equipment for the electricity program and upgraded nursing program equipment. Four programs have undergone complete remodels, which include culinary arts kitchens; the welding lab, which features 24 brand-new welding booths; all-new welding equipment; and an all-new ventilation system. An all-new dental clinic has also been built with state-of-the-art digital scanning machines, dental chairs and equipment, and there is a complete, new surgical technology suite with two new classrooms, two real-life operating rooms, surgery prep rooms, an equipment sterilizer and stainless-steel hand scrubbing stations.

The hallways, cafeteria and offices all have a fresh coat of paint and updated furniture. The parking lot has been repaved, and new landscaping has been planted. The college has new branding with an all-new, modern logo, as well as new signage and a large digital marquee.

New programming at the college includes 22 career certificate programs as well as adult education classes for new English learners and classes for adults who are working on their GEDs. Programs start throughout the year at different times.

“Student, faculty, staff and community member are thrilled about the upgrades and remodels at Erwin,” said Debra Bellanti, director of media and public relations for Erwin Technical College. “The school is a place that is professional, affordable and provides opportunities to gain skills that will lead to employment in much needed fields. Students are proud to attend Erwin, and businesses look forward to hiring Erwin graduates because they are ready to enter the work force.”

If you would like to learn more about the programs offered at Erwin Technical College, you can visit their website at www.hillsboroughschools.org/erwin or call 813-769-5180. The school is located at 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.