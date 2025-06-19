ARRL Field Day 2025 with Brandon Amateur Radio Society (BARS).

Location: Redeemer Church Riverview — Annex Building.

Date: Saturday, June 28.

Public hours: 2-10 p.m.

What is Field Day?

Field Day is the largest annual amateur radio event in North America, bringing together thousands of operators to demonstrate how ham radio keeps people connected — especially when modern systems fail.

Come see:

Live radio stations in action.

Voice, Morse code (CW) and digital FT8 modes.

Antenna setups and emergency power.

Hands-on demonstrations.

Real-time connections across the country.

Why visit?

Florida knows hurricanes. When cell towers go down, ham radio stays on. Operators across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas have provided emergency communication when disasters strike. Come learn how radio keeps communities safe and informed.

Why Become a ham?

Serve your community during emergencies.

Build your technical skills.

Make friends and have fun.

Experience adventure through the airwaves.

Great for:

Scout groups.

Church youth and mission teams.

Emergency prep volunteers.

STEM learners.

Curious families of all ages.

No license or experience needed — just curiosity!

We’ll have volunteers ready to guide you. Bring questions, bring friends and discover the world of amateur radio.

RADIO CONNECTS. Come see it in action.

Questions or group RSVP? Contact: Karen Jacobi — K4KZF — k4kzf@arrl.net.

Learn more at the BARS website: https://brandonhamradio.org/field-day-2025.html.