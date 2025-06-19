The Fossil Valley Service Unit of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida has named Macey Clay and Brynlee Rhodes as recipients of the 2025 Fossil Valley Scholarship, celebrating their exceptional leadership, service, and dedication to the values of Girl Scouting.

Macey Clay: A Legacy of Leadership and Connection

Thirteen-year Girl Scout veteran Macey Clay has been a constant presence in her troop and wider community, earning the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards—the highest honors in Girl Scouting.

“Girl Scouts has been my constant,” Clay wrote in her scholarship essay. “It shaped me into a confident and capable individual, someone who is not afraid to lead, serve, or take risks.”

Her Gold Award project, Climate Challenge Workshops, brought environmental education to younger Girl Scouts. A special moment for Clay came when a young Daisy clung to her side throughout the session. “I designated her my little helper. Connections foster understanding and instill a strong sense of community,” she recalled.

In addition to her work with Girl Scouts, Clay has served meals at Trinity Café, participated in encampment planning committees, and represented Area G as a Girl Delegate Alternate. Her mentor, Carol Bradbourne, praised her as “kind, courteous, and a friend to everyone… She’s done so much for our community—this scholarship is well deserved.”

Clay graduated from Newsome High School and will attend Texas A&M University this fall, majoring in Business Marketing with a minor in Data Analytics, and plans to join the Women’s Business Leaders organization.

Brynlee Rhodes: Leading with Heart and Courage

Brynlee Rhodes, an 11-year Girl Scout from Brandon, FL, is also being recognized for her deep-rooted commitment to service, leadership, and resilience. Like Clay, Rhodes earned the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards.

“Girl Scouts has helped shape who I am,” Rhodes reflected in her application. “It taught me to lead with compassion and purpose. I’m blessed to have had it through all the highs, lows, and buffalos of growing up.”

Rhodes has taken her Scout spirit far and wide, hiking 35 miles of the Appalachian Trail, surfing the Atlantic, and volunteering with Metropolitan Ministries, where she was called “a shining star who exemplifies the qualities of a Girl Scout” by Cindy Sofarelli, a program leader at the organization.

Outside of Scouts, Rhodes is a Bloomingdale High School graduate and has served in Student Government and gone on several mission trips. This fall, she’ll also head to Texas A&M University, majoring in Business, and will be funding her first two years independently. She plans to stay active in service initiatives within her new community.

For more information about Girl Scouts, visit https://www.gswcf.org/.

Both scouts are members of Girl Scouts of West Central FL (GSWCF) troop 3541 Newsome/Bloomingdale. For information, reach out to Nicole Clay at nicoleclay99@gmail.com.