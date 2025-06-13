In a rare and commendable achievement, four Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) students have completed their entire K-12 education without missing a single day of school. The district is celebrating these students for their remarkable commitment to learning and consistent presence in the classroom.

The honorees, all graduating seniors from local high schools, include:

Chloe Wilson — Bloomingdale High School.

Colby Wilson — Bloomingdale High School.

Dalton Bramlett — Durant High School.

Hailey Irvan — Robinson High School.

“These students have demonstrated exceptional perseverance, discipline, and a deep respect for the value of education,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “It’s not just about being present in a seat — it’s about showing up for your future, day in and day out. In Hillsborough County Public Schools, every day matters. We are incredibly proud of Chloe, Colby, Dalton and Hailey, and we know their futures are bright.”

The four graduates were formally recognized at a recent Hillsborough County School Board meeting. In honor of their dedication, each student received a new laptop and a $500 scholarship gift card, generously provided by Suncoast Credit Union, a dedicated Partner in Education.

Their achievement underscores the importance of daily attendance and serves as an inspiration to students across the district.