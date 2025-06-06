If you want to conserve water, are interested in composting and recycling and want information about drought tolerant plants, we can help.

We offer in-ground irrigation evaluations (over the telephone or in person) for high water users, defined by an average of more than 15,000 gallons per month over the past year. Will Stone and Heather Crowley can help you save money and water. They will check your irrigation timeclock settings, have you turn on your zones and provide suggestions if changes are needed. This is a free service.

If you are interested in composting food waste, we can teach you how to create your own soil amendments. You may be concerned about conserving water. If yes, we offer three separate microirrigation workshops: traditional for landscape beds, vegetable for veggie gardens and a patio kit for potted or hanging plants. We also offer a rainwater harvesting class. There is a small fee for the workshops, and reference materials are provided. You can view our website for more information and register at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/.

Your household can attend one, two or all three. Compost attendees receive a compost bin, kitchen bucket and compost thermometer. Microirrigation attendees will take home the traditional micro kit, a rain gauge and a hose timer. Rainwater harvesting attendees will receive a food-grade barrel that has been drilled and spigoted. Reference materials are provided for attendees for each of the presentations, and there is a drawing for giveaway items at the end of each class.

For more information on environmental horticulture, contact the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Hillsborough County at 813-744-5519, visit our office at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner or visit our website, calendar of events and Facebook pages.

Contact Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.