Hillsborough Community College (HCC) opened its financial technology (fintech) program at its Brandon campus with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on May 28.

Launched in spring 2025, HCC’s fintech program is one of just two financial technology programs offered nationwide at the two-year level. It is the first Associate in Science degree program offered for financial tech in the state of Florida.

Financial technology, often abbreviated to fintech, refers to the application of innovative technology solutions to financial services, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline processes with the application of artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater said that the fintech industry is rapidly expanding. The new institute is part of HCC meeting local workforce needs.

“This program stands at the intersection of education, opportunity and community development. The fintech industry is rapidly expanding with projects to surpass $300 billion globally with many opportunities in our own backyard of Tampa Bay,” Dr. Atwater said.

HCC Brandon Campus President Dr. Deborah Stephan said the Institute for Financial Technology has a cutting-edge lab and brings a groundbreaking program to our area.

“The fintech industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, expected to surpass $300 billion globally by 2027. With Tampa Bay emerging as a fintech hub, this new Institute for Financial Technology will serve as a key driver for developing local talent and meeting the demands of this dynamic industry,” Dr. Stephan said.

Students in the program will be learning in an environment that was created specifically to model workspaces of those in the fintech industry. These high-tech spaces will allow for collaboration, independent work, demonstration of work and more.

The Institute will offer both an Associate in Science in financial technology (www.hccfl.edu/fintech-as) and a college credit certificate (www.hccfl.edu/fintech-ccc). The program blends finance, data and cutting-edge tools like blockchain, AI and digital payments and was developed to meet the demand for skilled professionals in financial technology.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.