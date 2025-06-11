The Kiwanis Club of SouthShore brought families, fun and the love of reading together during a special celebration of Little Free Library Week with their ‘Reading in Comfy Socks’ event, held at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. The event welcomed more than 125 enthusiastic participants for an afternoon filled with stories, creativity, and community connection.

Children attending the event were each gifted a free book from Goodwill BookWorks, a cozy pair of socks donated by Bombas Socks, engaging activity books from 4imprint’s One by One program and coloring sheets from Little Free Library. The event featured 19 engaging activities, including mini-book crafting, scratch bookmark creation, blackout poetry, friendship bracelets, LEGO building and more — some so popular that kids eagerly returned for a second (or third) round.

The celebration was made possible in part by a mini grant from the Florida Kiwanis Foundation, with help from 28 dedicated volunteers, including 20 high schoolers from the club’s Key Club programs. Their collective effort brought literacy to life through hands-on experiences designed to spark imagination and encourage lifelong reading habits.

This event also spotlighted the club’s efforts to fight ‘book deserts’ in the area. The Kiwanis Club of SouthShore was honored to receive two Little Free Libraries through the Impact Library Program, now installed at the Firehouse Cultural Center and Ruskin Memorial Park. As one of just 44 organizations nationwide awarded a special grant for Little Free Library Week, the club continues to lead the way in promoting literacy across the SouthShore community.

A major force behind this success is the club’s partnership with Goodwill BookWorks, a division of Goodwill Suncoast. Together, they’ve distributed over 10,000 books in the local community this school year alone. Volunteers also read monthly to children in Head Start programs, ensuring each child receives a book to keep and enjoy.

Support from Bombas Socks is another vital component of the club’s outreach. Each year, Bombas donates 5,000 pairs of socks through its Giving Program, which the Kiwanis Club distributes alongside books and at community events to support families in need.

As a chapter of Kiwanis International, the Southshore club’s mission is rooted in serving children and strengthening communities. Locally, they run literacy and leadership programs across elementary, middle and high schools, including Terrific Kids, Bring Up Grades, Builders Club and Key Clubs, with a new expansion planned for Aquilla J. Morgan High School in Wimauma this fall. The club also awards 18-20 scholarships of $1,000 annually to graduating seniors and maintains a StoryWalk at Ruskin Recreation Center in Beaudette Park.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Southshore, get involved, or support their initiatives, visit www.kiwanissouthshorefl.org, follow it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southshorekiwanis or email kiwanissouthshorefl@gmail.com.