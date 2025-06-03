Champion Wellness, known for its patient-focused care and commitment to spinal health, has officially reopened its doors in a more central location of Brandon, taking over the former Brandon Spine and Injury Center location.

The move was prompted by a desire to better serve its growing patient base.

“We were searching for a better location for our patients,” said Dr. Kyle Mullan. “There was a lot of school traffic, and it was out of the way for the majority of patients.”

The new location not only solves those logistical issues but also brings added convenience and services to the Brandon community.

For three months, Dr. Mullan worked at both the former and new locations, allowing patients time to adjust. Now fully settled in, the Brandon office is accepting new patients and operating under expanded office hours. Appointments are available for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.; Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.; and Friday from 7:30-11 a.m.

Along with the move comes an exciting addition to the treatment options: decompression therapy. This noninvasive service targets conditions like radiculopathy, pain, numbness and tingling in the arms or legs by relieving pressure on specific discs. It’s one more way Champion Wellness is helping patients find relief and improve their overall quality of life.

Continuity has been a priority throughout the change. Longtime patients will still see familiar faces with Shannon and Maddison remaining on staff. And while Dr. Glen Thornton has officially retired, his treatment style continues to influence care at the clinic.

“Dr. Thornton taught me exactly how he treats so we could continue to treat the existing patients the same,” said Dr. Mullan, “while also introducing new types of treatments and modalities.”

Champion Wellness specializes in spinal correction and treats conditions ranging from headaches and neck pain to scoliosis and extremity discomfort. With its Brandon location now open, the team is ready to welcome both new and returning patients to a space designed for healing, growth and community-centered care.

For more information, please call 813-409-3304 or visit https://championwellness.com/location-brandon-fl.