The 2025 Brandon Fourth of July Parade is on. The presenting nonprofit, Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN), is hard at work to bring our community the 68th year of this parade. The parade has a new route planned for this year, which is shorter and has more shade to help with the heat. It hopes that this will for a better parade experience.

The lineup area will still be on Lumsden Road, (between Kings Avenue and Parsons Avenue), and the parade begins at Lumsden Road and Parsons Avenue, heading North on Parsons Avenue to Vonderburg Drive, where the parade turns left and continues to Oakfield Drive and takes another left turn to Eichenfeld Drive, where it takes the last left on Eichenfeld Drive, continuing south and ends right before the curve. The parade exits into the Women’s Care driveway heading to its facility, where the parade will disband. Volunteers in the parade can be picked up there, and all vehicles must exit onto Kings Avenue. Remember, safety first!

This year, Music Showcase on Oakfield Drive is hosting the judges’ reviewing stand, and the parade’s returning announcers are Mike and Sherry Moore, along with D.J. Cody Palmer to add patriot music to our event.

Randall Munsters, parade marshal, said, “I want everyone, young and young at heart, to join us and have a great time, but be safe, keep your group together, watch your children and stay behind the curb at all times. One thing about our parade is there is no throwing of items into the crowd. The participating units have walkers who pass out their goodies!”

And spectators, please do not walk across the parade route for any reason. The county’s sheriff department will be there and watching, as will safety officers and volunteers.

Parade Chair Lela Lilyquist said, “GBAN is so excited to grow this signature parade with more participants and hope to get back to a pre-COVID-19 crowd of spectators. We are sure you’ll like the new shady route and water stations. Bring your chairs, drinks, snacks, etc. and sit back and enjoy; sneakers are recommended, along with sunscreen, hat or visor for a better experience.”

GBAN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formed just last year, and it needs volunteers, all ages 16 and up. Students will receive community service hours. Call Lilyquist at 813-493-9644 if you want to sign up.