Vitality Respite Center: Respite Care for Caregivers and Their Loved Ones

Vitality Respite Center at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is a safe and loving environment for individuals with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders. It provides an opportunity for guests to engage in fun activities and connect with others, while offering caregivers peace of mind and much-needed personal time.

Vitality gives caregivers the chance to shop, run errands, meet a friend, or simply rest. While they take time for themselves, their loved ones enjoy social interaction, brain-stimulating activities, music, art, and a wholesome lunch, all under the care of a qualified director and specially trained volunteers.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program—or if you’re interested in volunteering in a fun and meaningful environment—Vitality Respite Center welcomes you.

The center is open to guests on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Program Director Terri Hartney at 813-689-6849 (option 5) or email vitality@saumc.net.

The Democratic Women’s Club Of Southeast Hillsborough County Meeting

The Democratic Women’s Club invites all like-minded individuals to attend the July meeting, which will be held on Thursday, July 3, at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Come at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet, stay for the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Allan Cohn. He will be discussing the U.S. Supreme Court. For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

St. Stephen’s Women’s Ministry: Bullfrog Creek Bingo

The Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is a diverse group that gathers for fellowship, fun, and service. Its mission is to support the priests and parishioners of St. Stephen through social and spiritual events that foster community and connection.

The group is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Bullfrog Creek Brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Come early to grab a table and enjoy an evening of fun, music, and—if you’re lucky—prizes!