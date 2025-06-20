Vitality Respite Center: Respite Care for Caregivers and Their Loved Ones

Vitality Respite Center at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is a safe and loving environment for individuals with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders. It provides an opportunity for guests to engage in fun activities and connect with others, while offering caregivers peace of mind and much-needed personal time.

Vitality gives caregivers the chance to shop, run errands, meet a friend, or simply rest. While they take time for themselves, their loved ones enjoy social interaction, brain-stimulating activities, music, art, and a wholesome lunch, all under the care of a qualified director and specially trained volunteers.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program—or if you’re interested in volunteering in a fun and meaningful environment—Vitality Respite Center welcomes you.

The center is open to guests on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Program Director Terri Hartney at 813-689-6849 (option 5) or email vitality@saumc.net.

Angel Foundation FL Welcomes New Office Administrator

Angel Foundation FL is excited to welcome Lisa, its new office administrator. Lisa has been part of the Angel Foundation FL family since April 2024 as a dedicated volunteer. She has led the gift shop, supported countless events, and served with unwavering compassion and dedication.

Originally from New Jersey, Lisa brings over 25 years of experience in administration and the medical field, including time in the mayor’s office of Pemberton Township. She currently leads the Women’s Jail Ministry at Arise Church and volunteers with several other ministries.

To learn more about Angel Foundation FL, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com.

4th of July Picnic

The Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon, invites the community to celebrate the 4th of July with food, fun, and friends. The lodge will host a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken. Back by popular demand is the crowd-favorite cake auction—don’t miss it!

St. Stephen’s Women’s Ministry: Bullfrog Creek Bingo

The Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is a diverse group that gathers for fellowship, fun, and service. Its mission is to support the priests and parishioners of St. Stephen through social and spiritual events that foster community and connection.

The group is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Bullfrog Creek Brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Come early to grab a table and enjoy an evening of fun, music, and—if you’re lucky—prizes!