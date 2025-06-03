Harkening to the stories told by family friends, Hannah Bender began dreaming of studying abroad at only 10 years old. A student of Waldorfschule Koln in Cologne, Germany, Bender took a leap of faith four years later and applied to her first international student exchange program. One year after signing her contract, Bender learned of her imminent departure for Florida.

“And that’s when I was really excited because that’s when I found out where I was going … I cried,” said Bender. “I was so happy.”

In August 2024, Bender began attending Bloomingdale High School and cataloging the differences between this institution and her school back in Germany. One remarkable difference was the number of courses students are required to take each semester. In Germany, Bender takes roughly 20 courses. However, Bender enjoyed the eight courses per semester workload at Bloomingdale and the vast array of courses offered. Among her favorites were psychology, zoology, sociology and culinary arts. Bender also joined the Impact Club and frequently attended football, basketball and flag football games.

Perhaps more exciting for Bender was the time she spent with her host family. Indeed, Danielle Stevens; her husband; and their daughter, Lulu Stevens, introduced Bender to several American traditions. Bender fondly recollects attending an NFL game; passing the Christmas season in Nashville, Tennessee; and visiting Tampa Bay beaches. Even more memorable was Bender’s ‘Sweet 16’ celebration, which entailed a long-awaited visit to Disney World.

“One thing I want to say is how amazing my host family is because they’re the ones who make this possible for me, and they’ve been so amazing to me, giving me all these opportunities,” said Bender.

Danielle was first inspired to host an international student by her mother’s own participation in a foreign exchange program during the 1960s and her friend’s experience of housing two international students. Danielle selected Bender after learning that she was the same age as Lulu and watched the pair become best friends. A vegan family, Stevens was also drawn to Bender’s vegetarianism and worked to accommodate Bender’s dietary needs.

While this was only Danielle’s first year hosting an international student, she plans to host another student next school year. In fact, Danielle was further inspired by Bender’s own plea that the family open their home again.

“And she said, ‘Please give this gift to one more person.’ … She says, ‘My life has changed forever because I came here. Do that for someone else too. Don’t just do it for me,’” said Danielle.