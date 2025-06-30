Saddle up for a wild ride because the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is rolling into town on Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19, with all the heart-pounding action fans have been awaiting. Fresh off a sold-out event in April, this summer’s rodeo brings the best cowboys and cowgirls in the Southeast to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for a full rodeo. Tickets are on sale now for this event featuring two action-packed days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bull dogging. The fun starts before guests enter the arena as the Family Festival kicks up the excitement with live music, tasty food and exciting activities for the whole family. Whether a thrill-seeker or a funnel cake fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy all evening long.

Fans should arrive early to beat the traffic and grab some grub before Florida-favorite Crossfire Creek takes the stage in the Beer Barn from 6-7:30 p.m. Folks can sink their teeth into mouthwatering eats like barbecue, tacos, Cuban sandwiches, pizza, corn dogs, funnel cakes and ice cream. They can dive into the action with mechanical bull rides, axe throwing, monster truck adventures and plenty of photo ops, including fan favorites like the Tampa Bay Rodeo Girls and a few exotic guests, like elephants, camels, snakes and monkeys. Kids will love cornhole, giant Jenga and the giant super slide. As Florida’s Hottest Show on Dirt, the event promises a night filled with dust, adrenaline and unforgettable memories.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is a community event featuring local vendors and area sponsors, including:

Gates for both nights open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children, and parking is free.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://tamparodeo.com/.