The 56th Annual Commencement Exercises of Hillsborough Community College (HCC) held at the Expo Hall of the Florida State Fairgrounds in May was a huge achievement for almost 5,000 students. The commencement speaker was John Couris, chief executive officer of Tampa General Hospital. The student speaker was Jozel Campbell, a first-generation college graduate earning her associate in arts and associate in science in dental hygiene.

Graduates included those receiving the Bachelor of Science in nursing, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and college credit certificates. The youngest graduate was 17-year-old Asher McMillan, who earned an associate in arts through dual enrollment. The oldest graduate was 73-year-old Sharon Lee, who earned an associate in arts with a concentration in music.

Among this year’s graduates are 204 Collegiate Academy students, who have completed 60 college credits at HCC in addition to their required high school class schedules. This is the ninth graduating class of Collegiate Academy students.

Lillian Kimble’s journey at Hillsborough Community College began at 16 years old through dual enrollment, and after serving in the military, returning to HCC felt like coming home. Now pursuing a degree in criminology at the Brandon campus, Kimble reflects on the peace she found by continuing her education at a place that feels familiar and supportive.

“HCC was the last place I was before I left for the military, and coming back here after serving gave me a sense of peace and home,” she said.

“I served in the U.S. Air Force,” said Kimble who grew up in the Plant City community. “I was active-duty materials management and after four and a half years I switched from active to reserves and I changed my job to air transportation.”

Kemble, now a mom of two children, said, “Take the leap and trust in yourself. No matter what is going on in your life, you can do it.”

With her criminology degree in hand, Kimble plans to transfer to the University of South Florida to get her bachelor’s in forensic science with plans to become a crime scene investigator.

