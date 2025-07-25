In June, the American Culinary Federation (ACF) of Tampa, a not-for-profit organization for chefs and cooks, hosted Liberty Manor for Veterans at its June meeting at Josephine’s Italian Market in Brandon.

Liberty Manor for Veterans is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness by providing transitional, supported housing and establishing objectives designed to contribute to self-sufficiency.

According to Connie Lindsay, Liberty Manor for Veterans founder and CEO, there is a plethora of residential programs designed for veterans who suffer from drug addiction or mental health struggles but nothing for veterans who are homeless because they are down on their luck. Liberty Manor for Veterans, based in Tampa, is the first residential program of its kind.

Lindsay is grateful for the American Culinary Federation of Tampa and its support.

“It’s an incredible organization that really gives back to the community. They are not only renowned chefs but they invite other organizations to their meetings and hosted dinners,” Lindsay said.

The American Culinary Federation’s support of Liberty Manor for Veterans goes beyond the dinner it provided the veterans at its June meeting.

“They have gone so far as to adopt Liberty Manor for Veterans. They will bring dinners to our house for the veterans,” Lindsay said.

ACF National President Rene Marquis said the ACF invites veterans to several chapter meetings, the ACF awards gala, its holiday party and monthly meetings.

“One of the most meaningful things we do is feeding our vets. This is what happens when our culinary family and our industry partners come together — we don’t just talk about community; we live it, plate by plate,” Marquis said.

To learn more about supporting the veterans at Liberty Manor for Veterans and the organization, visit www.libertymanor.org. To learn more about the American Culinary Federation of Tampa, visit www.acftampabay.com.