A ceremonial groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction for a new Catholic school in southern Hillsborough County, a significant milestone for the Diocese of Saint Petersburg after more than six years of planning.

Bishop Gregory Parkes presided over the event, offering prayers and blessing the site with holy water. The future school, to be named Mater Dei, Latin for ‘Mother of God,’ will serve approximately 320 students in grades pre-K-8 upon its anticipated opening in fall 2027. The campus will be situated adjacent to St. Anne Catholic Church on U.S. 41 in Ruskin, a region experiencing rapid population growth.

“Anybody who drives through here or spends any time here can see how many homes are being built here and how many new families are moving into this community. So, as you know, the potential is here and the need is here, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Parkes during his remarks.

Mater Dei will be the first Catholic school in the Ruskin area, where the nearest such institution is currently about 40 minutes away. The location was chosen to address both a growing demand for faith-based education and the diocese’s long-standing goal to expand its academic presence in the region.

The ceremony drew a broad range of attendees, including State Representative Michael Owen of Apollo Beach, diocesan officials, local clergy, parishioners and community supporters. Prayers were offered for the safety of all construction personnel and for the project’s successful completion.

Construction is expected to take approximately two years. An existing structure on the property will be demolished to make way for the new facilities. The project will be carried out by Tandem Construction in partnership with Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors.

This will be the first new school built by the Diocese of Saint Petersburg in a decade.

The Diocese of Saint Petersburg serves nearly 500,000 Catholics across five counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus. It encompasses 75 parishes, five missions and 47 educational and early learning centers, in addition to a wide range of ministries in social services, health care and housing. Mass is offered in 13 languages under the leadership of Most Reverend Parkes, who was installed as the diocese’s fifth bishop on January 4, 2017.

St. Anne Catholic Church is located at 106 11th Ave. NE in Ruskin. Additional information can be found at https://saintanneruskin.org.