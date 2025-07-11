Freedom Plaza Partners With Institute For Fitness And Sport

Freedom Plaza proudly marks the first anniversary of its partnership with the National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) — a collaboration that has elevated resident fitness and wellness. By integrating nationally recognized fitness expertise into the daily lives of Freedom Plaza’s residents, this partnership is setting a new standard for active aging. This collaboration stands out in the senior living industry by going beyond traditional care models to prioritize holistic wellness. The partnership also extends wellness beyond exercise by collaborating with other community departments to promote a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.

To find out more about Freedom Plaza, visit its website at https://freedomplazafl.com/.

St. Stephen’s Women’s Ministry: Bullfrog Creek Bingo

The Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is a diverse group that gathers for fellowship, fun, and service. Its mission is to support the priests and parishioners of St. Stephen through social and spiritual events that foster community and connection.

The group is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Bullfrog Creek Brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Come early to grab a table and enjoy an evening of fun, music, and—if you’re lucky—prizes!

Vitality Respite Center: Respite Care for Caregivers and Their Loved Ones

Vitality Respite Center at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is a safe and loving environment for individuals with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders. It provides an opportunity for guests to engage in fun activities and connect with others, while offering caregivers peace of mind and much-needed personal time.

Vitality gives caregivers the chance to shop, run errands, meet a friend, or simply rest. While they take time for themselves, their loved ones enjoy social interaction, brain-stimulating activities, music, art, and a wholesome lunch, all under the care of a qualified director and specially trained volunteers.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program—or if you’re interested in volunteering in a fun and meaningful environment—Vitality Respite Center welcomes you.

The center is open to guests on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Program Director Terri Hartney at 813-689-6849 (option 5) or email vitality@saumc.net.