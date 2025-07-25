Indigo Creek Grand Opening

You are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Indigo Creek by Taylor Morrison. The event will take place on Saturday, July 26, from 12 Noon until 3 p.m. at the Indigo Creek Sales Center, located at 5107 Slate Hue Place in Apollo Beach. Along with having the opportunity to tour the beautifully designed model homes, there will be light bites, a gelato cart and corn hole available. Come out and discover why Indigo Creek in Apollo Beach is the perfect place to call home.

Back-to-School Supplies Drive

The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2025 Back to School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, August 5, and is looking for donations. You can help the chamber treat some of the area’s newest teachers with items that will help them in the upcoming school year.

Contact bts@valricofishhawk.org for more information on how you can help with sponsorships and donations.

Back-to-School Bash

Florida Penguin Productions will be hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Brandon Exchange mall. This is a great opportunity for families to prepare for the upcoming school year while enjoying fun-filled activities. The event is presented by MyEyeDr. and will include a scavenger hunt, a backpack giveaway, school supplies, games and activities.

Register online at Eventbrite or call 727-674-1464 for more information.